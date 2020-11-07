Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhim Singh removed as party patron after meeting PAGD leaders

The National Panthers Party (NPP) on Saturday removed its founder and patron Bhim Singh from his position after he attended a meeting of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying "there is no place in the party for those who disrespect Jammu region's sentiment" Singh attended the PAGD meeting at the Bathindi residence of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah here this morning.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:37 IST
Bhim Singh removed as party patron after meeting PAGD leaders

The National Panthers Party (NPP) on Saturday removed its founder and patron Bhim Singh from his position after he attended a meeting of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying "there is no place in the party for those who disrespect Jammu region's sentiment"

Singh attended the PAGD meeting at the Bathindi residence of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah here this morning. Peeved over Singh's interaction with the PAGD leadership against the decision of the party, NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh along with state party president Balwant Singh Mankotia and general secretary Yash Paul Kundal announced his removal from the position of party patron. "Bhim Singh has lost his nerve due to age factor and has been showing inconsonance with the ideology of the party and hobnobbing with the elements inimical to the interests of Jammu region," the NPP chairman told reporters. He said the decision of the party not to participate in the People's Alliance conference of 'Gupkar gang' was duly conveyed to him but he chose to defy it for reasons best known to him. Meanwhile, Bhim Singh said he was invited over morning tea by Abdullah

In a release, the NPP patron said Abdullah sought his views to resolve the present crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that he told the senior Kashmiri leadership that he stands for restoration of statehood without delay with all fundamental rights provided in the Constitution. He said that he and the Panthers Party have been pleading with the President to convene a meeting of the Parliament to reconsider the restoration of Article 370 on merits. "That the Panthers Party stood for restoration of fundamental rights to all the residents of J&K which was possible only after removal of Article 35-A which was valid only for six months as it was issued by the President of India in 1934," he said. “The fundamental rights in J&K stand hampered because of Article 35-A. This is the Panther Party's stand that residents of J&K should be provided all fundamental rights without delay," the statement quoted him as saying. It said the Panthers Party is opposing the application of J&K Public Safety Act which has become invalid after the removal of Article 35-A.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020