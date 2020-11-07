Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right-wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history. "Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right-wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet.

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections. The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.