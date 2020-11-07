Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:32 IST
Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory
"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right-wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet. Image Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right-wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history. "Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right-wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet.

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections. The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020