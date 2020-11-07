Guv Vala accepts Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi's resignation

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday accepted the resignation of Tourism minister C T Ravi, who was recently appointed as the BJP national general secretary, following Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's recommendation. Ravi had tendered his resignation to Yediyurappa on October 3 and it was put on hold for more than a month.

Just ahead of the counting of votes of the bypolls to two assembly constituencies on November 10, the Chief Minister forwarded the resignation letter to Vala, who accepted it. In the order, the Governor said: "I, Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka, hereby accept the resignation of Shri C T Ravi, Minister for Tourism, Kannada & Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect." Ravi had resigned on October 3 in the backdrop of him being appointed BJP national general secretary on September 26.

The resignation will further pave way for a smooth cabinet expansion which is on the anvil. The Chief Minister had hinted a few days ago that soon after the assembly by-election results were announced, cabinet expansion would be taken up and that the BJP candidate for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll Munirathna would be made a minister "soon after he wins."