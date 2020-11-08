Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a newschannel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:03 IST
MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP
"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and other office-bearers on Saturday took feedback from the party leaders and workers about the bypolls," said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal. Image Credit: ANI

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28 Assembly seats were held on November 3.

The Aaj Tak-Axis exit poll predicted that the BJP will win 16 to 18 seats while the opposition Congress will be restricted to 10 to 12 seats when votes will be counted on November 10. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and other office-bearers on Saturday took feedback from the party leaders and workers about the bypolls," said state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

Twenty-five constituencies fell vacant due to resignations by Congress MLAs who joined the BJP earlier this year, resulting in the collapse of the Congress government. In three seats, death of sitting legislators necessitated byelections.

With one more seat falling vacant recently with resignation of the Congress MLA, the effective strength of the 230-member MP assembly is reduced to 229. The BJP currently has 107 members and requires eight more MLAs to attain a simple majority, while the Congress' tally stands at 87.

Among other members, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has one member besides four Independents.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. T...

FACTBOX-Biden could change these key policies on 'Day One' in the White House  

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesdays election, her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020