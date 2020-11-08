Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trumpism will outlast Trump, who defied the odds, grew the base

As he closed his campaign with a series of boisterous rallies, President Donald Trump told his cheering crowds they would prove all the experts wrong again - just as they had when he improbably won the U.S. presidency in 2016. “A great red wave is coming,” Trump said at an Oct. 31 rally in Pennsylvania, predicting a surge of Republican support would carry him to re-election. “There’s not a thing they can do about it.” A voter's long wait pays off with Biden's win

In the end, her wait was worth it. Dana Clark stood in line for eight hours to vote for Joe Biden in New Orleans on Oct. 19 amid the crush of early voting. Trump does not plan to concede any time soon, aides and allies indicate

After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, pledged on Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win in Tuesday's vote. Trump aides and Republican allies, while somewhat conflicted on how to proceed, largely supported his strategy. Trump-to-Biden presidential transition could be rockier than most

U.S. law maps out clear instructions for an orderly transfer of power from one president to the next, but Joe Biden's path is expected to be rockier than most of his modern-day predecessors. A drawn-out legal fight by President Donald Trump that triggers recounts of ballots in several U.S. states could hold up many vital transition-related activities, as happened in 2000, when George W. Bush wasn't declared the victor until five weeks after the election. In Trump Country, disappointment, anger mingle with hope for Biden to unite

In Pennsylvania it doesn't get much "redder" than Juniata County, a predominantly white and rural region dotted with picturesque churches, livestock farms and factories which U.S. President Donald Trump carried in the election with 80 percent of the vote. So it was with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation that residents took in news on Saturday that their state had tipped the presidential race in Joe Biden's favor, denying Trump another four years. Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Joe Biden supporters banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities on Saturday after the Democratic presidential nominee won the White House in a narrow victory over Republican President Donald Trump. But some in Trump's camp also turned out to show that, for them, the election was not over. Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona

Republican President Donald Trump's campaign said Saturday it had filed suit in Arizona, alleging the Southwestern state's most populous county incorrectly rejected votes cast by some voters in the U.S. presidential race on Election Day. The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Maricopa County, said poll workers told some voters to press a button after a machine had detected an "overvote." The campaign contended that decision disregarded voters' choices in those races, saying new voting machines were used on Tuesday. The lawsuit suggested those votes could prove "determinative" in the state's outcome. Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's next vice president

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest U.S. office. Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in 2024 should Biden, who will be 78 at their inauguration on Jan. 20, decide not to seek a second term. She hasn't weighed in publicly on such speculation. 'I just couldn't be silent': How American women decided the 2020 presidential race

Marygrace Vadala's 82-year-old mother had been a fan of President Donald Trump since his days hosting the reality TV show "The Apprentice." She enthusiastically voted for him in 2016. But in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, as the two watched daily White House briefings, Vadala's mom - Grace Webber - voiced her first doubts. Biden wins U.S. presidency, supporters celebrate in deeply divided nation

Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election on Saturday after a bitter campaign, sparking street celebrations among his supporters in major cities even as President Donald Trump refused to accept defeat. Biden's victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense in a deeply divided country.