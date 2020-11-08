Sikhs welcome election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Sikhs across the United States have hailed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November 3 elections, saying America needed a leader who would set a positive tone in the nation and the world. “We are pleased with the results of these hard-fought elections. Finally, the nation can come together and move towards reconciliation during this very difficult time," said Dr Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education (SCORE) and Founder of EcoSikh.

"America needed a leader who would be serious about solving the biggest health challenge of COVID and would set a positive tone in the nation and the world. Joe Biden is such a person and it is a big plus to have Kamala Harris as the vice-president to guide this nation towards the right direction,” he said. Biden and Harris defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence on Saturday in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

Harris will make history in myriad ways, becoming the first woman - and the first woman of colour - to occupy the office. "We are proud that Kamala Harris is the first women VP, first Black women, first Asian American and first Indian American to be elected to the high office in America. Those are a lot of glass ceilings shattered with this election," Singh said.

"Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he will the President for all Americans regardless of whether they voted for him or not. This is exactly the kind of leadership needed to create a sense of togetherness as the nation is facing a major spike in COVID cases and the resulting economic downturn," he said. Gurwin Singh Ahuja, the co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, also congratulated Biden and Harris and said Sikhs are encouraged to see a woman elected to the high office in the United States.

“We look forward to President-elect Biden and his administration to set the right tone towards healing the soul of our nation. Our leadership must provide understanding and reconciliation in our deeply divided country," he said. “We look forward to working with Biden transition team and administration on the important issues facing the Sikh community," he added. Biden has always supported issues of concern to the Sikh community, Ahuja said, adding that they are confident that Biden's White House will welcome Sikhs and other communities to play a role in strengthening the nation.