Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikhs welcome election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Gurwin Singh Ahuja, the co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, also congratulated Biden and Harris and said Sikhs are encouraged to see a woman elected to the high office in the United States. “We look forward to President-elect Biden and his administration to set the right tone towards healing the soul of our nation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 06:38 IST
Sikhs welcome election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Sikhs across the United States have hailed the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the November 3 elections, saying America needed a leader who would set a positive tone in the nation and the world. “We are pleased with the results of these hard-fought elections. Finally, the nation can come together and move towards reconciliation during this very difficult time," said Dr Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education (SCORE) and Founder of EcoSikh.

"America needed a leader who would be serious about solving the biggest health challenge of COVID and would set a positive tone in the nation and the world. Joe Biden is such a person and it is a big plus to have Kamala Harris as the vice-president to guide this nation towards the right direction,” he said. Biden and Harris defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and his deputy Mike Pence on Saturday in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

Harris will make history in myriad ways, becoming the first woman - and the first woman of colour - to occupy the office. "We are proud that Kamala Harris is the first women VP, first Black women, first Asian American and first Indian American to be elected to the high office in America. Those are a lot of glass ceilings shattered with this election," Singh said.

"Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he will the President for all Americans regardless of whether they voted for him or not. This is exactly the kind of leadership needed to create a sense of togetherness as the nation is facing a major spike in COVID cases and the resulting economic downturn," he said. Gurwin Singh Ahuja, the co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign, also congratulated Biden and Harris and said Sikhs are encouraged to see a woman elected to the high office in the United States.

“We look forward to President-elect Biden and his administration to set the right tone towards healing the soul of our nation. Our leadership must provide understanding and reconciliation in our deeply divided country," he said. “We look forward to working with Biden transition team and administration on the important issues facing the Sikh community," he added. Biden has always supported issues of concern to the Sikh community, Ahuja said, adding that they are confident that Biden's White House will welcome Sikhs and other communities to play a role in strengthening the nation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrations erupt in major U.S. cities after Biden election win

Days of pent-up post-election anxiety gave way to spontaneous street celebrations as Joe Biden supporters on Saturday cheered news of his presidential win with a cacophony of banging pots and pans, honking horns and dance music in cities ac...

WRAPUP 22-Biden wins U.S. presidency, vows to unify a deeply divided nation

Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency on Saturday after a bitter election campaign and promised he would work to unify a deeply divided country, even as President Donald Trump refused to accept defeat.Bidens victory in the battleground stat...

We must restore the soul of America, says President-elect Biden.

We must restore the soul of America, says President-elect Biden....

President-elect Biden says that on Monday he will announce a task force on COVID-19.

President-elect Biden says that on Monday he will announce a task force on COVID-19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020