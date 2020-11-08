Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had told Kamala she's going to win, says proud uncle

Soaking in the moment of glory, Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Senator Kamala Harris, on Saturday night said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:48 IST
Had told Kamala she's going to win, says proud uncle

Soaking in the moment of glory, Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Senator Kamala Harris, on Saturday night said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president. Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Delhi-based Balachandran said he was feeling "proud and happy", describing Harris as a fighter.

"Biden-Harris victory is what we wanted to see. And, given the numbers, I told Kamala yesterday (Friday) that she is going to win," he told PTI when asked if the counting process made him tense. Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president, will become the 46th president of the United States. "This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," Harris tweeted.

She was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai. In an interview to PTI in August, Balachandran had said that Harris’s nomination as the vice presidential candidate was a "historic moment", but it was not a surprise at all for him.

Harris’s maternal uncle had said that she would script many firsts if she won and expressed the hope her top-level position would give Indians in the US "greater access" in interacting with the US administration..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden on U.S. election win, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after his election win saying he looked forward to working together with the new administration and strengthening the two countries alliance. C...

WRAPUP 1-Biden wins U.S. presidency, calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was time to heal a deeply divided America in his first speech after winning in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede and pressed ahead with legal fights against the outcom...

FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Fresh landslides halt search in Guatemalan hamlet buried in mud

Fresh landslides have halted Guatemalan rescue workers efforts to dig through mud as much as 50 ft 15 meters deep to reach houses swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020