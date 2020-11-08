BJP leaders greet Advani on birthday

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, visited veteran party leader LK Advani's residence here to greet him on his 93rd birthday. Modi touched Advani's feet and later stood besides him as he cut the cake, sources close to the veteran leader said.

Besides Modi and Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and party general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh were present on the occasion. They spent around half an hour with Advani and had tea with him, they said. Earlier in the day, Nadda in a tweet, described Advani as an ideal leader for party workers for his dedication and principles in Indian politics and prayed for his health and longevity.

Greeting the veteran leader, Shah in a tweet said, that with his hard work and selfless service, Advani not only contributed to the development of the country but also played a major role in the expansion of the BJP's nationalist ideology. Senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defined Advani as "guardian" and one of the most respected politicians of the country.

The whole country knows the role played by him and Atalji in making the BJP a tree from seed. May God give him longevity and good health, Singh tweeted. Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.