Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders greet Advani on birthday

Earlier in the day, Nadda in a tweet, described Advani as an ideal leader for party workers for his dedication and principles in Indian politics and prayed for his health and longevity. Greeting the veteran leader, Shah in a tweet said, that with his hard work and selfless service, Advani not only contributed to the development of the country but also played a major role in the expansion of the BJP's nationalist ideology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 12:39 IST
BJP leaders greet Advani on birthday
Senior BJP leader LK Advani Image Credit: ANI

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, visited veteran party leader LK Advani's residence here to greet him on his 93rd birthday. Modi touched Advani's feet and later stood besides him as he cut the cake, sources close to the veteran leader said.

Besides Modi and Shah, BJP President J P Nadda and party general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh were present on the occasion. They spent around half an hour with Advani and had tea with him, they said. Earlier in the day, Nadda in a tweet, described Advani as an ideal leader for party workers for his dedication and principles in Indian politics and prayed for his health and longevity.

Greeting the veteran leader, Shah in a tweet said, that with his hard work and selfless service, Advani not only contributed to the development of the country but also played a major role in the expansion of the BJP's nationalist ideology. Senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defined Advani as "guardian" and one of the most respected politicians of the country.

The whole country knows the role played by him and Atalji in making the BJP a tree from seed. May God give him longevity and good health, Singh tweeted. Advani is the longest-serving president of the BJP and is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, and then come to power in the 90s.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...

Eta zeroes in on Cuba, as Guatemala searches for victims

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba and the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit earlier in the week as a major hurricane. Cuba braced for Eta even as sear...

Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow'

With coronavirus cases running rampant in the Dakotas and elected leaders refusing to forcefully intervene, the burden of pushing people to take the virus seriously has increasingly been put on the families of those who have died. The ranks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020