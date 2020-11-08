Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:08 IST
Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. "We will win R R Nagar by (a margin of) 35,000-40,000 votes. In Sira also we will win by about 20,000-25,000 votes.

I'm not saying it today, I had said it ahead of the elections and on the polling day," he told reporters here. The Chief Minister the Congress has probably taken this prediction lightly and would know the truth once the results are out.

"If Yediyurappa says something, it will be after thinking ten times and after understanding the public opinion. So 100 per cent we will win both seats by a huge margin," he added. To a question about Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's claim that the results would be in favour of Congress, he said, "Siddaramaiah will get to know when the results are out on November 10. I wish him good luck." Exit polls have indicated that the BJP will sweep Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira bypolls.

Voting for both assembly constituencies took place on November 3, with a turnout of 82.31 per cent and 45.24 per cent respectively. The Sira byelection was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August, while the R R Nagar seat here fell vacant following the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

The BJP, which has never won the Sira seat, had fielded radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who recently joined the party. The Congress and JD(S), considered traditional rivals in the region, had fielded former Minister T B Jayachandra and Ammajamma.

Ammajamma is the wife of late JD(S) MLA Sathyanarayana. In R R Nagar, Congress had fielded a fresh face -- Kusuma H, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi.

She was pitted against V Krishnamurthy of JD(S) and N Munirathna of the BJP. Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had joined the BJP.

The outcome of the bypolls would be seen in many quarters as a reflection on the performance of the Yediyurappa government, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opposition parties-Congress and JD(S)- would be keen to strike after facing a rout in December 2019 bypolls. The Chief Minister has already indicated that the much awaited cabinet expansion would take place at the earliest and he would talk to the high command in this regard, soon after the assembly bypoll results.

Expressing confidence about the NDA forming the government in Bihar, Yediyurappa said "let there be no doubt about it...exit poll may be showing some variations, but according to me, 100 per cent we will be forming the government there." PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders underline 'shared' priorities and values as they wish Biden and Harris

Underlining the shared values and priorities -- from climate change to trade and security -- leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work to...

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...

Eta zeroes in on Cuba, as Guatemala searches for victims

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba and the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit earlier in the week as a major hurricane. Cuba braced for Eta even as sear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020