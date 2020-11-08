After CM, more Goa leaders complain of threat text messages

A day after Goa police said they had received a complaint that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was getting threatening and abusive text messages from an international number, officials on Sunday said more politicians were coming forward with similar complaints. They said Goa Forward Party vice president Durgadas Kamat and former BJYM leader Pranav Sawardekar filed cases at Ponda and Curchorem police stations respectively claiming they got messages demanding money from the same number.

"Cases under sections 504 (provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion) of IPC have been registered against unknown person," a senior official said. The CMO had lodged a complaint on Thursday.