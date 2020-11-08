Firecracker ban: BJP leader Vijay Goel stages protest demanding that Delhi govt compensate traders

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday staged a dharna demanding that the Delhi government compensate traders who have suffered losses due to a ban on firecrackers. Goel said he was not against the ban but it should have been announced six months ago.

"The Delhi government has failed to combat pollution in the city and has made firecracker traders a scapegoat. I am not against the ban but it should have been announced six months back, not two days ago prohibiting sale, purchase and use of firecrackers," he said. The former Union minister was accompanied by BJP MLA Anil Bajpai, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh president Devraj Baweja and other trader leaders.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on all types of firecrackers after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. The blanket ban, including on green crackers, restricts sale, purchase and use of firecrackers till November 30. Goel said the traders had purchased crackers worth lakhs of rupees after getting licences. After the ban they stand to suffer large financial losses that Delhi government should compensate, he stated.

He claimed that 41 per cent of air pollution is contributed by vehicles, 21 per cent by industrial units and 18 per cent by dust, as well as by burning of garbage and construction activities, but firecrackers were singled out by the Delhi government to show that it is concerned..