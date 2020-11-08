Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stacey Abrams says Democrats will pour resources into key Georgia Senate runoffs

Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said on Sunday that her party would pour unprecedented resources into two runoff Senate races in the traditionally Republican-leaning state that will determine control of the top U.S. legislative chamber. Abrams, who narrowly lost a race for governor in 2018, has been credited with boosting Democratic hopes in the state, where President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading by around 10,000 votes with the race there yet to be called.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:53 IST
Stacey Abrams says Democrats will pour resources into key Georgia Senate runoffs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams said on Sunday that her party would pour unprecedented resources into two runoff Senate races in the traditionally Republican-leaning state that will determine control of the top U.S. legislative chamber.

Abrams, who narrowly lost a race for governor in 2018, has been credited with boosting Democratic hopes in the state, where President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading by around 10,000 votes with the race there yet to be called. Democratic candidates businessman Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock face uphill battles in their Jan. 5 runoffs against incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in runoff elections.

The election will likely decide whether Democrats can win seats they need to gain control of the Senate. Republicans are currently on course to win 50 seats in the 100-seat chamber while Democrats have 48. If the chamber has a 50-50 tie, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would have the deciding vote. "I want to push back against this anachronistic notion that we can't win in Georgia," Abrams said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We will have the investment and resources that have never followed a runoff in Georgia for Democrats."

Georgia law requires runoffs in races unless a candidate wins a majority of the vote. Perdue leads Ossoff 49.8%-47.9%, and secured more votes than either President Donald Trump or Biden did. Warnock topped Loeffler with 32.9% of the vote to 25.9%, though the incumbent's results were hurt by a challenge by fellow Republican Representative Doug Collins, who won 20% of the vote in a 21-candidate field.

She said Ossoff and Warnock are working together "to make certain voters come back" for an election in which lower turnout would be expected as presidential contenders will no longer be on the ballot. After losing the governor's race, Abrams focused on leading to effort to register more people to vote in a state with rapidly changing demographics, including an increase in the nonwhite population.

That control of the Senate rests on the outcome should also drive Democrats to the polls, Abrams said. "This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to healthcare and access to justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out," she said.

Republicans are equally confident that their voters will be motivated too even without Trump on the ballot, largely because wins in just one of the races would ensure they can block many Biden legislative goals. "I cannot overstate how important to the country both those seats are," Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Fox News.

He said that with Democrats in control of the Senate, they would seek to add seats to the Supreme Court to wipe out its conservative majority, raise taxes and pass sweeping climate change legislation "If you want a check on Joe Biden, if you don't want to go over the edge to the socialist abyss, Georgia is the big enchilada," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Making it to their maiden IPL final is the best ever feeling for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who now wants his team to play freely against Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to reac...

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organised Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologiz...

U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.The CDC...

Turkey's Albayrak resigning in second surprise after lira skid

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, in an Instagram statement confirmed by an official, marking a second weekend surprise after the central bank chief was ousted on Saturday. The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020