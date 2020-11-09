Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Bolivia's socialists sweep back to power as Arce sworn in as President

Bolivia's Luis Arce was sworn in as president on Sunday, ushering the country's powerful socialist party back into power a year after long-term leftist leader Evo Morales was ousted amid angry protests that sparked off a political crisis. Arce, 57, was inaugurated in a ceremony in the highland city of La Paz, in front of heads of state from Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia and Spain, as well as senior officials from Chile, Iran and the government of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad: sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday. The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the city's Al-Radhwaniya district using grenades and automatic weapons, the sources said. The army and police forces have started an operation in search of the attackers, police sources said. Ethiopian PM replaces top officials as conflict in Tigray region escalates

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed replaced his army chief, the head of intelligence and the foreign minister on Sunday as the military continued a five-day old offensive in the restive Tigray region with a new round of air strikes. Abiy gave no reasons for the personnel changes, which come as he pursues a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a powerful ethnic faction that led the ruling coalition for decades until Abiy took office in 2018. Latino Democrats tell Mexican president to get with the program and back Biden

The Mexican president's hesitation over congratulating Joe Biden on his U.S. presidential election win drew flack from several Latino Democratic lawmakers who warned it risked souring a restart to bilateral ties after years of tension under Donald Trump. In an apparent bid to avoid friction with Trump, who has often used Mexico as a veritable political pinata, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he was going to wait until "all the legal matters have been resolved" before commenting on the results of the U.S. election. Iran's Rouhani says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump's mistakes

Iran's president said on Sunday the next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trump's mistakes, Iranian state TV reported after Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency. Tensions have spiked between the United States and Iran since 2018, when Trump exited a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and then reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. French minister, in Cairo, affirms respect for Islam in dispute over cartoons

The French foreign minister asserted his country's "profound respect for Islam" during a visit to Cairo on Sunday in a dispute with the Muslim world over France's defence of the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit comes in the wake of several attacks in France apparently provoked by anger over the defence of the caricatures, considered blasphemous by Muslims, as freedom of expression. Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 million after 30-day spike

Global coronavirus infections exceeded 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter of the total. October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe contributed to the rise. Georgian police fire water cannon at protesters who say polls were rigged

Dozens were injured when Georgian police fired water cannon against hundreds of protesters who gathered outside the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday to support an opposition call for a rerun of Oct. 31 parliamentary elections which they say were rigged. Some witnesses and TV channels reported that police also used tear gas, but police denied it. Saudi Arabia finally congratulates Biden on his win

Saudi Arabia finally congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday over his election victory, more than 24 hours after he defeated Donald Trump, who had close personal ties with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The former U.S. vice president pledged in his campaign to reassess ties with the kingdom, demanding more accountability over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh's Istanbul consulate and calling for an end to U.S. support for the Yemen war. Bolsonaro's support falls in some of Brazil's main cities: polls

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's support has fallen in some of Brazil's biggest cities, surveys said on Sunday, suggesting a previous bump may be short-lived as the country still grapples with a brutal coronavirus outbreak. Previous polls have seen the far-right former army captain's support rise, despite what is widely seen as his poor handling of an epidemic that has now killed more than 160,000 Brazilians.