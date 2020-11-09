Mixed reactions to Bihar exit poll predictions that Mahagathbandhan will win
Bihar residents have given a mixed reaction to several exit poll predictions that the Mahagathbandhan will emerge victorious in the Assembly elections with several of them agreeing with the predictions and others rejecting them.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:21 IST
Bihar residents have given a mixed reaction to several exit poll predictions that the Mahagathbandhan will emerge victorious in the Assembly elections with several of them agreeing with the predictions and others rejecting them. A resident of Patna said, "My family has been living in Bihar for ages. We do not believe in these exit polls. Exit polls have been faulty in the past also."
Naval Kishore Shah, a local resident belonging to East Champaran said, "I hope the exit polls do not come out to be true. I hope Nitish Kumar becomes the Chief Minister." Mrityunjay Tiwari, a resident of Patna said, "I hope that Nitish Kumar will come back to power. But the margin of his victory may less compared to earlier elections."
Amit Kumar, a resident of Patna, said "Let us wait for the results tomorrow. It is most likely that Nitish Kumar will come back to power." Dharmendra Kumar Rai, another resident of Patna said, "I believe that Nitish Kumar will come back to power."
However, a local senior citizen, said, "I believe in the exit polls. Tejashwi Yadav can win." (ANI)
