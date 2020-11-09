Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN Legislature expresses sadness at passing of Deputy Speaker

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Legislature said the country had lost an “upright leader, a deep thinker, and a true servant of the people”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:33 IST
KZN Legislature expresses sadness at passing of Deputy Speaker
Boyce said Ndobe belonged to the generation of leaders who dedicated their lives to serving the people with distinction. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzngov)

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature has expressed sadness at the passing of its Deputy Speaker, Mluleki Ndobe.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Legislature said the country had lost an "upright leader, a deep thinker, and a true servant of the people".

"In this hour of grief, we find comfort in knowing that Mr Ndobe leaves behind a rich legacy for all of us to emulate," said the legislature.

Ndobe, a teacher by profession, joined the legislature at the beginning of the 6th term in 2019 after having successfully served as the Mayor of Harry District Municipality.

He passed away on Friday.

"Because of his outstanding leadership traits, it did not take long for Mr Ndobe to fully grasp every facet of the legislative sector. His rare qualities earned him tremendous respect among his peers," said Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce.

She said this was not surprising because, throughout his life, Ndobe performed extraordinary deeds in various structures and domains he served in.

These include the local sphere of government, the Congress of South African Students, the African National Congress Youth League and the African National Congress (ANC).

In recognising his leadership qualities, his organisation, the ANC, elected him to serve as the ANC Regional Chairperson in Harry Gwala region and later as the ANC Provincial Deputy Secretary.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the crucial ANC Provincial Working Committee. His colleagues at the legislature also saw it fit to make him the institution's second in command.

Boyce said Ndobe belonged to the generation of leaders who dedicated their lives to serving the people with distinction.

"He will be missed for his ability to unite members of the legislature across the political spectrum towards a common goal. He will also be remembered for his love for education. After obtaining his education degree, he continued to broaden his horizons and received an MBA at Mancosa. He was reading towards his doctorate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal," she said.

Ndobe also represented the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in the legislative sector's Pension Fund Board where he also served as the Deputy Chairperson. His duties in the legislature included capacity building, members affairs and discipline.

Thembi Nkadimeng, President of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), also conveyed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"As a former SALGA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and NEC member, he will be remembered for his contributions to the Local Government sector," she said. "He will be sadly missed."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

James Vince tests positive for COVID-19

England batsman James Vince has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League PSL playoffs is now in doubt. Vince is currently asymptomatic and he will imminently undergo a second tes...

Asad Shafiq fined for breaching code of conduct

Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpires decision during his sides first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex. The incident happened on Sun...

Master KG congratulated for winning Best African Act Award at MTV EMAs

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Master KG on winning the Best African Act Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards EMAs.We are exceptionally proud of Master KG, who took home top honours to win the coveted B...

FEATURE-Face for sale: Leaks and lawsuits blight Russia facial recognition

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Anna Kuznetsova saw an ad offering access to Moscows face recognition cameras, all she had to do was pay 16,000 roubles 200 and send a photo of the person she wanted spying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020