Let there also be noiseless Fridays, bloodless Bakrid: Senior BJP leader Yatnal

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said let there also be noiseless Fridays, bloodless Bakrid and crackerless December 31 night celebrations, as he expressed his strong reservation against calls for eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:52 IST
Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said let there also be noiseless Fridays, bloodless Bakrid and crackerless December 31 night celebrations, as he expressed his strong reservation against calls for eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali. "Hindus come together on festivals of Ganesha, Dasara-Durga Pooja and Deepavali- that comes once a year, but when festivals come we are preached to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali," Yatnal's post on Twitter said.

The MLA from Vijayapura said, here on, along with eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali, let's also celebrate noiseless Friday, bloodless Bakrid and crackerless December 31 night. "Let there be- no blood on Bakrid, no bursting of crackers on December 31 night, no use of speakers on Fridays, and no bursting of crackers on streets. We will light lamps in our houses and let them perform namaz without speakers and not on roads," the former Union Minister added.

Yatnal's comments come ahead of Deepavali later this month and many States banning use of crackers during the festival citing the COVID situation and air pollution. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way using "green crackers" after indicating that the government would ban fireworks due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.PTI KSU RS SS PTI PTI

