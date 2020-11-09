Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN parties urge PM to get TN boats released from Sri Lanka

Of the over 100 boats, as many as 88 were from Rameswaram, Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, said in a letter to Modi. "The government of India should take up this issue with the Sri Lankan government either for releasing the boats or to pay due compensation to the boat owners of Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:54 IST
TN parties urge PM to get TN boats released from Sri Lanka

Opposition parties, includingthe DMK and MDMK, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modito take immediate steps for release of over 100 impounded mechanised boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka or ensure compensation. The CPI and AIADMK's ally DMDK also urged theCentre to get the boats released swiftly.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said a Lankan court has given ajudgment for either "destroying or auctioning" the boats, whichare the source of livelihood of the fishermen. "The Ministry of External Affairs should immediately intervene and take steps to ensure for return of the boats of Tamils by the Sri Lankan government," she said in a tweet.

Kanimozhi alleged Tamil Nadu fishermen continued to face attack by the Lankan Navy and also lost their fishing gear and boats. Officials in Rameswaram, quoting information received by them, had on Sunday said a court in Jaffna has permitted authorities to destroy several Indian mechanised fishing boats seized in the last 3-4 years for allegedly crossing into the island nation territory.

Citing news reports, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said a Sri Lankan court has ordered 121 boats seized from the fishermen to be 'destroyed', adding it was shocking. Of the over 100 boats, as many as 88 were from Rameswaram, Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, said in a letter to Modi.

"The government of India should take up this issue with the Sri Lankan government either for releasing the boats or to pay due compensation to the boat owners of Tamil Nadu. I would request you to take immediate effective steps in this regard," Vaiko said in the letter. The cost of a mechanised boat was about Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and fishermen obtained loans to buy them and were still paying huge interests, he said.

Also, the MDMK leader recalled his representations on this issue to Modi during 2015-16. CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said the court verdict todestroy boats added insult to injury.

He wanted the Union government to make use of its good offices with Sri Lanka to get the boats released. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth said the 'court order' was shocking and it would place a "question mark over the friendship between India and Srilanka." He urged the Centre to take steps for getting back the boats from the island nation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari describes FDSS development as significant step for Bus Passenger Safety

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System FDSS developed by DRDO for Passenger Buses at DRDO Bhawan here today 09 No...

Delhi's air quality 'severe' for 5th day in a row, quick relief unlikely

The blanket of smog over Delhi thickened on Monday, reducing visibility in parts of the city to just 400 metres as the air quality remained severe for the fifth consecutive day. Government agencies and experts said calm wind was exacerbat...

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supplies and bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential ommodities. She also urged the prime...

Family, friends contribution crucial for most Indians in their overall wellness: Report

About 91 per cent of Indians have identified their family and friends contribution in their overall wellness, and 54 per cent of Indian adults have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness programme in the past six months, according to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020