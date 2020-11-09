Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's rivals start UN-led talks to reach political accord

Libya's rival factions began much-awaited political peace talks in Tunisia's capital on Monday brokered by the United Nations, with a goal of drawing a roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections. His campaign collapsed in June when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, gained the upper hand.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:11 IST
Libya's rivals start UN-led talks to reach political accord

Libya's rival factions began much-awaited political peace talks in Tunisia's capital on Monday brokered by the United Nations, with a goal of drawing a roadmap to presidential and parliamentary elections. The UN selected 75 delegates from Libya to take part in the six-day forum in a Tunis hotel, aimed at ending the political chaos that engulfed the North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Tunisian President Kais Said attended the talks' opening ceremony, calling the forum “historic by all measures.” Said added the UN efforts aim to set “clear measures and specific dates” to reach “a peaceful solution” in Libya's conflict. He also called on those who will lead the transitional period to refrain from running in the next presidential or parliamentary elections.

Stephanie Williams, the top UN official in Libya, told journalists Sunday night that preparatory meetings have been positive. “Libya now has an excellent opportunity which will allow it to get out of the conflict tunnel, if all the interlocutors assume their responsibilities and respect their commitments at the end of this dialogue,” Williams said.

But previous diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict have repeatedly collapsed. These latest talks however came amid heavy international pressure to start talks. Warring sides agreed to a UN-brokered cease-fire agreement last month in Geneva. Oil-rich Libya is now split between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. Those sides are backed by an array of local militias, as well as regional and foreign powers.

Eastern Libya forces, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed in June when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, gained the upper hand. (AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia reports battles around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijans capi...

Cong leader slams Bengal BJP chief for using language of 'common thug'

Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday for his death threat, saying the language used by him is that of a common thug. Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political ...

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...

Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. On the eve of their IPL final against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020