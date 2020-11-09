BJP leader's son joins JKNPP in Jammu
Welcoming Kumar into the party fold, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said that those who were swayed by the “grandiloquent promises and seductive slogans” had seen through the real face of the saffron party and were desperately waiting to teach BJP a lifetime lesson. Kumar said he along with all his supporters would take the agenda and dogma of the party to each nook and corner of the Jammu region besides exposing the “persistent betrayals” of BJP especially with the weaker and marginalised sections of the society.
