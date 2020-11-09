Left Menu
BJP leader's son joins JKNPP in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:24 IST
A BJP leader's son on Monday joined the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party here, a party statement said. Vinod Kumar, son of former BJP MLA from Chenani Dina Nath, joined the JKNPP along with hundreds of his supporters, the party said.

Welcoming Kumar into the party fold, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said that those who were swayed by the “grandiloquent promises and seductive slogans” had seen through the real face of the saffron party and were desperately waiting to teach BJP a lifetime lesson. Kumar said he along with all his supporters would take the agenda and dogma of the party to each nook and corner of the Jammu region besides exposing the “persistent betrayals” of BJP especially with the weaker and marginalised sections of the society.

