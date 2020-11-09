Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC misleading Muslims on CAA to serve vested interest: BJP minority cell nat'l chief

BJP Minority Cell national president Haji Jamal Siddiqui on Monday accused the ruling TMC of treating Muslims as its vote bank and said minorities were being misguided by the ruling party on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:28 IST
TMC misleading Muslims on CAA to serve vested interest: BJP minority cell nat'l chief

BJP Minority Cell national president Haji Jamal Siddiqui on Monday accused the ruling TMC of treating Muslims as its vote bank and said minorities were being misguided by the ruling party on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation. Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "treated all sections of the society equally" with the aim of realising 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', Siddiqui, who was here to look into the functioning of his party's minority morcha in the state, said the TMC dispensation has pursued "politics of division and not of development".

"Minorities in Bengal have been betrayed for the last several decades in West Bengal. First, it was Congress, then the Left Front and then the TMC, all of them have done nothing for the development of minorities in the state. "The TMC, for their vested interest, has misled and misguided the minorities on the issue of CAA," Siddiqui said at a press conference here.

The new citizenship law emerged as a flashpoint last year, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation. The state had witnessed widespread violent protests last December over the matter.

"The CAA doesn't take anyone's citizenship, it grants citizenship to refugees. But parties like the TMC have misguided people on the issue. The minorities now have very well understood that the TMC, for the last ten years, has used them as its vote bank. The minorities in the next assembly polls will reject the TMC, lock, stock and barrel," he said. Claiming that minorities have been deprived of basic amenities in the rural areas of Bengal, Siddiqui said people wanted development from the TMC government, but they got "betrayal in return".

Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said Siddiqui is not aware of ground realities. "He should visit villages and check the list of various developmental projects undertaken for minorities to know what the TMC government has done for them," Roy said.

Minorities, which comprise nearly 30 per cent of the state's electorate, are a deciding factor in almost 110 of 294 assembly seats, spread across various districts of the state. PTI PNT RMS RMS

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Customs quizzes Kerala Minister over import of Quran by UAE consulate

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was questioned by the Customs on Monday in connection with the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use,...

Dining with Biden: Beijing restaurant recalls visit from U.S. president-elect

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her old friend and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday after the U.S. Democratic candidate emerged victorious in a tightly fought U.S. presidential election, and invited him back to try some pork l...

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firms complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement. This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of ...

Sanjay Dhotre announces 4th India Mobile Congress scheduled for 8-10 Dec

Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre today announced the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress IMC 2020, through a video message. The IMC 2020 is scheduled for 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020