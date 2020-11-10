Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yates, Becerra eyed for possible Biden administration roles -sources

Republican President Donald Trump fired Yates early in his term, after she defied the White House by refusing to defend travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations. Becerra is a possible choice for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said both sources, one of whom is a Democratic strategist close to Biden's transition team.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 01:24 IST
Yates, Becerra eyed for possible Biden administration roles -sources
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are being eyed for possible top cabinet positions in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, said two sources familiar with the discussions.

Yates, who currently serves on the advisory board to Biden's transition team, is "no doubt" being considered as a candidate to become the country's next Attorney General, said one of the two, who asked to remain anonymous because no decision has been reached. Republican President Donald Trump fired Yates early in his term, after she defied the White House by refusing to defend travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

Becerra is a possible choice for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said both sources, one of whom is a Democratic strategist close to Biden's transition team. Becerra is seen as someone who could help spearhead efforts to reunite the migrant children who were separated from their parents, the same person said. Democratic Senator Doug Jones, who just lost his seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville, has also come up as a possible name for Attorney General, the first source said. That decision will hinge in part whether Jones wants to run for Senate again in 2022.

Both Yates and Jones, a former federal prosecutor, have a deep understanding of the Justice Department's inner workings. Biden will likely be looking for someone who can get to work quickly to "restore the independence" of the department and make policing and voting rights reforms an immediate priority, the first source added. Other names that have been floated for top DHS or DOJ jobs include Alejandro Mayorkas, a former DHS official under Obama, Democratic National Committee Chairman and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and Lisa Monaco, who once served as a homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Obama.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters -sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources...

AstraZeneca says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine results encouraging

An AstraZeneca executive said he felt encouraged by incredibly promising COVID-19 vaccine trial data unveiled by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, while hoping the United States would embrace innovation under the next administration. ...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose...

Guterres congratulates Biden and Harris, hails UN-US partnership as ‘essential pillar’

The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their countrys elections last week, said a statement released on behalf of Antnio Guterres, on Monday.Secretary-General antonioguterres congrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020