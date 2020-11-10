Left Menu
MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 11 seats, Cong in 3

Congress' Vipin Wankhede, Rajendra Singh Baghel, and Ajab Singh Kushwaha are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar, Hatpipalya and Sumaoli constituencies, respectively. The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:07 IST
The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 11 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in three seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday. BJP's Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanver, while Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is ahead in Badnawar, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasara, and Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar against their rivals from the Congress.

BJP candidates Mahendra Singh Sisodia is leading in Bamori, Bisahulal Singh in Anuppur, Pradyumna Singh Lodhi in Bada Malhara, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar in Nepanagar, and Govind Singh Rajput in Surkhi. Congress' Vipin Wankhede, Rajendra Singh Baghel, and Ajab Singh Kushwaha are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar, Hatpipalya and Sumaoli constituencies, respectively.

The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said..

