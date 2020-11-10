Nagaland bypoll: Independent candidates leading in both seats
Independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats in Nagaland as per early trends. The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:32 IST
Independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats in Nagaland as per early trends. Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo was leading over his nearest rival Medo Yhokha of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by 922 votes in the Southern Angami I seat, as per the ECI website.
In the Pungro Kiphire constituency, Independent candidate T Yangsea Sangtam was leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam by 1,161 votes. The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively.
ALSO READ
Southern Rly ferries mosquito nets to Odisha from TN
Southern California Edison says its equipment may have sparked Silverado fire
60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows
Wind-whipped Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations, injure 2 firefighters
American citizen kidnapped in southern Niger, sources say