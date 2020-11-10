Bihar polls: NDA, Grand Alliance in close fight in 125 seats

The ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance are locked in a neck-and-neck fight as early trends for 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly have become available. The NDA is leading in 63 seats -- BJP (33), JDU (25), and the VIP in five seats -- while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 56 seats, as per the trends available on the Election Commission website.

The RJD is ahead in 36 seats, the Congress in 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in six and the CPI(M) in one seat. As per the early trends, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing behind Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui. State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, was trailing behind Pravin Singh of the Congress by 1,778 votes in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in three seats, and the AIMIM the BSP and in one seat each..