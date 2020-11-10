Bihar Polls: NDA leading on 128 seats, Mahagathbandhan ahead on 104

As per the Election Commission trends for all 243 seats at 2:30 pm--NDA is leading on 128 seats - BJP 74, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) 6, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM) one. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 104 seats - RJD 67, Congress 19, Left 18.

BSP leading on two, AIMIM on two, LJP on two and independents on five. Others have 18.5 per cent of votes. The counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections will continue till late evening on Tuesday, said Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, HR Srinivasa.

Counting of votes is underway for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections, but the result declaration this time will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to cause some delay in the release of the final result. According to reports, results might be delayed a bit this time as the number of polling stations were raised from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the pandemic.

The fate of 3,755 candidates across 243 seats will be decided with the Election Commission setting up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. (ANI)