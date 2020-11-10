BJP wins Darbhanga seat

BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi has won the Darbhanga seat defeating RJD's Amar Nath Gami by over 10,000 votes, Returning Officer Thiyagrajan SM said Tuesday. Saraogi(50) had won the seat in the 2015 assembly election too with a margin of 7,460 votes.

The election was held in the seat in the last phase of Bihar assembly polls on November 7. Counting of votes is underway for the 243-seat assembly and as per trends the NDA has an edge over the RJD- led Mahagathbandhan.