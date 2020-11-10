Left Menu
MP bypolls: BJP's Patel, minister Dung, Cong's Dangi win

The BJP's Narayan Patel won Assembly byelection from Mandhata in Madhya Pradesh by defeating the Congress' Uttampal Singh by a margin of 22,129 votes, an election official said on Tuesday. The BSP's Gopal Singh Bhilala got 2,237 votes while NOTA bagged 1,179. BJP leader and state minister Hardeep Singh Dung won from Suwasara seat by defeating Rakesh Patidar of the Congress by a margin of 29,440 votes.

The BJP's Narayan Patel won Assembly byelection from Mandhata in Madhya Pradesh by defeating the Congress' Uttampal Singh by a margin of 22,129 votes, an election official said on Tuesday. Counting for bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in the state started in the morning.

Patel got 80,394 votes while the Congress candidate got 58,265. The BSP's Jitendra got 1,561 votes while 1,652 votes went to NOTA. Narayan Patel had won the seat in 2018 on Congress ticket. He joined the BJP by resigning as MLA in March 2020.

Ramchandra Dangi of the Congress won from Biaora seat by defeating the BJP's Narayan Singh Panwar by a margin of 12,102 votes. Dangi got 95,397 votes while his BJPrival got 83,295 votes, the official said. The BSP's Gopal Singh Bhilala got 2,237 votes while NOTA bagged 1,179.

BJP leader and state minister Hardeep Singh Dung won from Suwasara seat by defeating Rakesh Patidar of the Congress by a margin of 29,440 votes. Dung got 1,17,955 votes while Patidar bagged 88,515 votes. The BSP's Shankarlal Chouhan got 2,233 while NOTA option cornered 1,769 votes, election officials added.

