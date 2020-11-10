Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI

The states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had already withdrawn the "general consent" to the CBI. According to the state government notification issued on November 8, a prior consent of the Punjab government will be required by the CBI, which comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, to investigate any case in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:49 IST
Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI

The Congress-led government in Punjab has revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state, joining several other non-BJP ruled states that have carried out a similar move. The states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had already withdrawn the "general consent" to the CBI.

According to the state government notification issued on November 8, a prior consent of the Punjab government will be required by the CBI, which comes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, to investigate any case in the state. “In exercise of the power conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act No 25 of 1946), the Government of Punjab hereby withdraws the general consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, anytime herein before,” as per the notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice.

“In view of revocation of all previous general consents issued earlier, prior consent of the Government of Punjab shall be required, hereinafter, on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of the aforesaid Act, by the Delhi Special Police Establishment,” it further said. The Punjab government had earlier withdrawn consent from the CBI for investigating the 2015 sacrilege incidents there after the state assembly had passed a resolution in this regard in 2018.

Later, it handed over the probe into incidents of desecration of religious texts to the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab police. Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh took exception to the step of revoking general consent, saying there was apparently no provocation to do so.

It seems the Amarinder Singh government is scared that various "mafia gangs" working in the state, mostly under the "patronage" of the Congress leaders, do not come under the CBI investigation, he alleged. "We all know how a large number of mafia gangs are operating in sand mining, drug peddling and illicit liquor distribution. The entire state has been converted into a mafia state where the police was deliberately turning a blind eye to such nefarious operations. It seems that the Congress government has found an escape route by shutting the doors on the CBI," said Chugh in a statement.

The chief minister wants the mafia raj to continue in the state, which is why the consent to CBI has been withdrawn, Chugh said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah dials Nitish as NDA maintains marginal lead in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday dialled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the two leaders talked about the Bihar poll results and trends, sources close to the JDU president said. Though the sources refused to divulge the details of their...

Maha: Four held for attacking MNS youth leader in Ambernath

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a MNS youth leader in Ambernath town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly attacked Manoj Shelar, chief of the Ambernath unit of the MNS youth w...

Ivory Coast cocoa purchases hit again by post-election unrest

Barricades erected by opponents of Ivory Coasts president in protest at last months disputed election have forced cocoa middlemen in western regions to reduce their purchases of beans, buyers said on Tuesday. Bean arrivals at ports in Ivory...

UN rights chief Bachelet condemns Tanzania election violence

In a statement, the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that she had been disturbed by reports of continued intimidation and harassment against leaders and members of the opposition.She also called for the immediate release of those det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020