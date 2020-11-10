MP bypolls: BJP's Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Kasdekar win

Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalist and state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia of the BJP won byelection from Bamori in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday by 53,153 votes, officials said. Sisodia defeated Congress' Kanhaiya Lal Agrawal, a former BJP leader, and minister. Sisodia got 1,01,124 votes against his Congress rival's 47,971 votes.

Sisodia had quit the Congress in March this year to join the BJP. The BSP's Ramesh Dawar got 5,391 votes while NOTA cornered 2,058 votes.

The BJP's Sumitradevi Kasdekar won from Nepanagar by a margin of 26,340 votes. She defeated the Congress' Ramkishan Patel. Kasdekar got 98,881 votes against Patel's 72,541.

BSP's Bhalsingh got 3,051 while NOTA cornered 2,736 votes.