Jitan Ram Manjhi wins from Imamganj seat
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi won Imamganj seat by a margin of 16,034 votes, Election Commission sources said Tuesday. HAM is a partner of the ruling NDA in the state. Manjhi, a former chief minister of Bihar, has been elected to the legislative assembly for many times since 1980.PTI | Gaya | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:42 IST
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi won Imamganj seat by a margin of 16,034 votes, Election Commission sources said Tuesday. Manjhi defeated his nearest RJD rival Uday Narayan Chaudhary.
This is second consecutive win of Manjhi from the Imamganj (reserved SC) seat in Gaya district. HAM is a partner of the ruling NDA in the state.
Manjhi, a former chief minister of Bihar, has been elected to the legislative assembly for many times since 1980. PTI TIR SNS SNS
