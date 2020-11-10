Left Menu
Hold 15-day winter session of legislature: Maha BJP chief

Without naming anyone, Patil said "some politicians" did not wish to step outside the comfort of their homes and "hence, it was clear the winter session of the legislature would be held in Mumbai and not Nagpur (which is the traditional venue)". "A 15-day session is necessary as the previous one here was of no use because the state government indulged in tricks to interrupt opposition leaders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:48 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said a 15-day session of the state legislature should be held in Mumbai so that the Uddhav Thackeray government can be made to answer questions on the COVID-19 situation, farm distress and economic woes. Without naming anyone, Patil said "some politicians" did not wish to step outside the comfort of their homes and "hence, it was clear the winter session of the legislature would be held in Mumbai and not Nagpur (which is the traditional venue)".

"A 15-day session is necessary as the previous one here was of no use because the state government indulged in tricks to interrupt opposition leaders. The speech of (Leader of Opposition) Devendra Fadnavis in the last session was frequently interrupted by the ruling dispensation," he claimed. "The state government wants to evade questions on COVID-19, farm losses due to heavy rains, and the poor handling of Maharashtra's economy. If the state government cannot hold the winter session in Nagpur, then it should hold the Budget session there," he added.

