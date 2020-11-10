Left Menu
Maha legislature winter session likely in Mumbai from Dec 7

The decision was taken during the business advisory committee (BAC) meeting held here which was attended by Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, who took part through video-conferencing, and Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar, they said. "The winter session is normally held in Nagpur, but considering the present COVID-19 situation, it will be held in Mumbai," the sources said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:35 IST
Maha legislature winter session likely in Mumbai from Dec 7

A decision was taken on Tuesday to hold the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai instead of the traditional venue Nagpur in view of the COVID-19 situation, sources said.

"The winter session is normally held in Nagpur, but considering the present COVID-19 situation, it will be held in Mumbai," the sources said. They said a team from the legislature recently visited Nagpur, where MLA hostels have been converted into COVID-19 centres.

"The weather too will be cold in Nagpur. World over, it has been seen COVID-19 spreads where temperatures are low. So, considering all these factors, the session will be held in Mumbai," the sources said.

The session will begin on December 7 in case there is no spike in infection numbers, they said, adding that the BAC will meet again to arrive at a decision on when to conduct it. PTI ENM BNM BNM

