PM Modi wishes Ukrainian Prez speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a speedy recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced ON Monday that he has tested positive for the virus and he will be working in self-isolation while being treated

Tagging the Ukrainian president, Modi said on Twitter, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health to President @ZelenskyyUa."