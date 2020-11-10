Merkel agrees with Biden on importance of transatlantic cooperation - spokesman

Merkel agrees with Biden on importance of transatlantic cooperation - spokesmanReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:33 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by telephone on Tuesday and they agreed on the importance of the transatlantic partnership, her spokesman said.
"She congratulated him and Vice President-designate Kamala Harris on their election victory. The chancellor expressed the wish for close and trusting future cooperation," Merkel's spokesman said in a statement.
"The chancellor and the president-designate agreed that transatlantic cooperation is of great importance in view of the many global challenges," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Edward Taylor)
