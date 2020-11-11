Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP leaders, supporters join BJP in J-K's Rajouri

The PDP leaders joined the saffron party in the presence of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina. Ravinder Raina welcomed them into the party fold and said the PDP is now a “sunken ship”. With continuous Pakistan-favouring rhetoric and anti-national uttering by senior PDP leadership, it has completely lost the faith of the public as well as its leaders.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:43 IST
PDP leaders, supporters join BJP in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 10 ( PTI) Eleven PDP leaders and their supporters on Tuesday joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The PDP leaders joined the saffron party in the presence of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina. Those who joined the BJP are PDP zonal president Sukhdev Singh; Subedar Gian Chand; Prithvi Raj Khokhar; Capt Ram Lal Choudhary; Bhagwan Dass; Tara Chand, Bachan Singh; Ajay Choudhary; Mohinder Singh; Sushil Kumar; and Dr Shadi Lal

Hundreds of their supporters too joined the BJP. Ravinder Raina welcomed them into the party fold and said the PDP is now a “sunken ship”. With continuous Pakistan-favouring rhetoric and anti-national uttering by senior PDP leadership, it has completely lost the faith of the public as well as its leaders. He said those who joined the party were feeling suffocated in the PDP as they wanted to serve their motherland like a patriot. MP Jugal Kishore Sharma greeted the new entrants and expressed faith that their joining will further strengthen the development process in the region. He asked them to work sincerely along the party lines and assured them of full support in public welfare activities.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says he does not expect interrupted presidential transition

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he does not expect an interrupted transition from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who is challenging the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in courts.I dont thi...

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020