Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicaraguan parliament approves controversial hate crimes law

Nicaragua's parliament voted on Tuesday to amend the Central American country's constitution to allow life sentences for hate crimes despite criticism from human rights organizations who contend it will be used to target political opponents. Legislators loyal to President Daniel Ortega pushed through the amendment with 70 votes in favor and 16 against.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 07:23 IST
Nicaraguan parliament approves controversial hate crimes law

Nicaragua's parliament voted on Tuesday to amend the Central American country's constitution to allow life sentences for hate crimes despite criticism from human rights organizations who contend it will be used to target political opponents.

Legislators loyal to President Daniel Ortega pushed through the amendment with 70 votes in favor and 16 against. The maximum sentence has been 30 years for hate crimes. The change still needs to be approved in a second legislative period, with the next starting on Jan. 10.

"It's a reform with political interests to persecute opponents," said Gonzalo Carrion, a lawyer for the Nicaraguan human rights collective Never+. Wilfredo Navarro, a lawmaker with Ortega's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front, said the revision would allow life imprisonment for those who commit "serious crimes when they occur in hateful, cruel, degrading, humiliating and inhuman circumstances" and prompt a national outrage.

Rosario Murillo, Nicaraguan vice president and wife of Ortega, announced weeks ago that the government planned to propose an amendment to Article 37 after a series of rapes and femicides caused a national outcry. Later, she said the article would also cover crimes motivated by hate against the government.

Opposition protests against Ortega erupted in 2018, leading to the deaths of more than 300 people, most at the hands of the police and armed civilians loyal to the government, human rights organizations said. Over the past three weeks, Nicaragua's parliament also passed two separate laws intended to prevent external funding for political organizations as well as to regulate publications in the media and on social networks.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US: WHO not sharing enough info about China virus probe

A senior US government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. Garrett Grisby of the U.S. Depa...

ICC Prosecutor calls for Libya ceasefire progress, decries ‘powerful forces’ hampering global justice

Fatou Bensouda made the appeal in her briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday, just weeks after the Government of National Accord GNA and the rival Libyan National Army LNA signed the deal in Geneva under the auspices of the UN.This is ...

Cricket-No danger of Windies tour being cancelled after COVID-19 breaches

Cricket West Indies see no danger of their tour of New Zealand being cancelled despite the teams training privileges being revoked after several players breached COVID-19 biosecurity protocols in their isolation facility. Video footage from...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILO.It was presented simultaneously in the capitals of Santiago, Chile, and Lima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020