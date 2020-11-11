Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar opposition party demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) urged a re-run of Sunday's vote as soon as possible, with the military's cooperation, "in order to have an election that is free, fair, unbiased and free from unfair campaigning". The USDP call came as Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party looked on course for its second successive election sweep, after partial results on Wednesday indicated a commanding lead and wins in more than 80% of the parliamentary seats that have been declared.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:53 IST
Myanmar opposition party demands election re-run as NLD heads for victory

Myanmar's biggest opposition party on Wednesday said it would not recognise this week's general election and urged authorities to hold another vote, with the help of the powerful military. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) urged a re-run of Sunday's vote as soon as possible, with the military's cooperation, "in order to have an election that is free, fair, unbiased and free from unfair campaigning".

The USDP call came as Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party looked on course for its second successive election sweep, after partial results on Wednesday indicated a commanding lead and wins in more than 80% of the parliamentary seats that have been declared. The NLD has claimed a resounding based on its own unofficial tally.

Nearly a third of the contests have been formally announced and the latest official results take the NLD's seats in the bicameral legislature to 130 of the 158 declared, compared with 15 for the USDP. The NLD won by a similar margin in the last election in 2015, which was the first vote since the end of nearly 50 years of strict military rule and quasi-military rule.

The NLD needs 322 seats to be sure of forming the next government. The USDP alleged irregularities like poor-quality ballot boxes and envelopes, problems with advanced voting and government cash handouts it said amounted to NLD bribes.

It also complained about celebratory gatherings by NLD supporters it said breached novel coronavirus restrictions. 'EVIDENCE'

The NLD said such complaints were to be expected but it demanded proof of any wrongdoing. "There will always be some people who say it is not fair," said NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt. "They must present evidence for their accusations."

The election commission was not immediately available but it was scheduled to hold a news conference later on Wednesday. The election was seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi's fledgling democratic government, which is hugely popular at home but its reputation abroad has collapsed due to accusations of genocide against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority, which it denies.

Despite the emergence of new parties, experts saw the election as a straight choice between the NLD and the USDP, the political juggernaut created by the military junta before it started the transition towards a civilian-led democratic system. International and local observers have said the election went smoothly without major irregularities. The U.S-based Carter Center said on Tuesday that voting was conducted positively in 94% of stations visited.

The election commission, which is appointed by the president, was criticized before the vote over alleged errors in voter lists, censorship of broadcasts by opposition parties, and the cancellation of voting in areas affected by insurgencies. Among the critics was the military's commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who said there were "unacceptable mistakes" ahead of the polls, underlining tension between the civilian government and the military, which has a quota of house seats and control of several ministries.

(Additional reporting by Thu Thu Aung and Poppy McPherson; Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM requests Union health minister to augment bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals in city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the city in view of apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 15,000 a d...

Post-registration trials of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine expected to start on Nov. 15 -deputy PM

Post-registration trials of Russias second COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by Siberias Vector institute, are expected to start on Nov. 15, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in comments published on Wednesday.Golikova said Russia...

Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduates' constituency

The BJP candidate for the graduates constituency from Pune, Sangram Deshmukh, filed his nomination here on Wednesday. Biennial election to five graduates and teachers constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on Dec...

UK ready to immunise as fast as COVID vaccine can be delivered

Britain will be ready to immunise people against COVID-19 as fast as pharmaceutical companies can deliver supplies of a vaccine once it has been approved, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.We will not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020