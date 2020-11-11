Left Menu
S.Africa's ANC didn't discuss if Magashule should quit after arrest warrant -official

Top officials of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) did not discuss at a meeting whether Secretary-General Ace Magashule should step down, a senior party official said, after an arrest warrant was issued for Magashule. "We did not discuss that matter," ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:43 IST
Top officials of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) did not discuss at a meeting whether Secretary-General Ace Magashule should step down, a senior party official said, after an arrest warrant was issued for Magashule.

"We did not discuss that matter," ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile told a news conference. Police said on Tuesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Magashule over alleged corruption when he was premier of the Free State province.

Magashule told reporters on Tuesday that he had done nothing wrong and was not worried. Magashule is in charge of the day-to-day running of the party that has governed South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

