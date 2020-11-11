Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dynasts report card: Victory for Lalu's sons, defeat for Sharad's, Shatrughan’s wards

Among the most famous victorious dynasts are RJD president Lalu Prasad's two sons -- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav -- who romped home comfortably from Raghopur and Hasanpur seats respectively. But veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s 30-year-old daughter Subhasini Raj Rao who contested from Bihariganj seat on a Congress ticket could not get the chance to serve his father's "karambhoomi" (place of work) of Madhepura.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:00 IST
Dynasts report card: Victory for Lalu's sons, defeat for Sharad's, Shatrughan’s wards

They entered the Bihar poll battle to protect and carry forward their fathers’ political legacy, but many of them could not win their own seat though some tasted victory. Among the most famous victorious dynasts are RJD president Lalu Prasad's two sons -- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav -- who romped home comfortably from Raghopur and Hasanpur seats respectively.

But veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s 30-year-old daughter Subhasini Raj Rao who contested from Bihariganj seat on a Congress ticket could not get the chance to serve his father's "karambhoomi" (place of work) of Madhepura. Subhasini lost to seasoned politician and sitting MLA Neeranjan Mehta of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) by over 19,000 votes. Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from Bankipur seat in the heart of Patna lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin by over 27,000 votes.

Among the victorious candidates are Shreyasi Singh (Jamui seat), commonwealth games shooting medal winner and daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, Sanjiv Chaurasia (Digha), son of Sikkim Govenor Ganga Prasad, Rahul Tiwari (Shahpur), son of RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari, and Sudhakar Singh (Ramgarh), son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh. Nitish Mishra, son of three-term former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, emerged victorious from Jhanjharpur seat on a BJP ticket and Alok Mehta, son of late RJD leader Tulsi Das Mehta, won from Ujiyarpur constituency on a RJD ticket.

But, the list of those failing in the poll test is longer. Veteran Congress leader Sadanand Singh's son Subhanand Mukesh, who contested in place of his father, lost to Pawan Yadav of the BJP on Kahalgaon seat by over 44,000 votes. Sadanand Singh represented the seat eight times before deciding to hand over the baton to his son.

In Chapra, senior RJD leader Prabhunath Singh's son Randhir Kumar Singh was humbled by sitting MLA C N Gupta (BJP). JD(U)’s Nikhil Mandel, grandson of Mandal Commission report's author B P Mandal, lost to experienced Chandrasekhar of the RJD on the Madhepura seat. Nikhil’s father Manindra Kumar Mandal had represented the seat twice on a JD(U) ticket, but he retreated in the background and gave chance to his son who could not make it to the assembly.

Among other notable losers are -- Chandrika Roy, son of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, from Parsa. Roy, also the father Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya, had switched over to the JD(U) from the RJD, but received drubbing at the hands of another turncoat Chhotelal Rai who moved to Lalu Prasad's party leaving Nitish Kumar's. A fight among two brothers took place in Jokihat seat in Araria district, where sons of former union minister Mohammad Taslimuddin were pitted against each other. Younger brother Mohammad Shahnawaz, who contested on Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party, defeated his brother Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD by over 17,000 votes.

Sadhu Yadav, the controversial brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad, who entered the fray on Mayawati's BSP party lost to Subhas Singh of the BJP by over 36,000 votes in Gopalganj seat. Jayvardhan Yadav, grandson of former union minister Ramlakhan Singh Yadav, who had crossed over to the JD(U) from the RJD, got defeated by Sandeep Saurabh of CPI-ML in Paliganj seat.

Hindustani Awam Morch president Jitan Ram Manjhi won the Imamganj seat, but his son-in-law Devendra Kumar lost to RJD's Satish Kumar on Makhdumpur seat..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sputnik V vaccine 92 per cent 'effective' against coronavirus, claims Russia

Russias Sputnik V vaccine has shown 92 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-19, according to interim trial results announced by the countrys health ministry on Wednesday. The announcement follows results unveiled earlier this week by vacci...

Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing some demand. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the US president-elect in the middle of October, ahea...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flowing into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned around the vast nation. With outsi...

IFFCO announces reduction of ₹50/bag in price of NP fertilisers

IFFCO today announced the reduction of 50bag in the price of NP 2020013 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate Fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks. According to an IFFCO statement of the cost is reduced by 1000Tonn as support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020