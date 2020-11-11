Modi pays tributes to Maulana Azad, Acharya Kripalani on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Abul Kalam Azad and J B Kripalani on their birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying they devoted themselves towards empowering the lives of the poor and youth

Both Azad and Kripalani were Congress presidents, and Azad was also the first education minister of India. A Gandhian and socialist, Kripalani had later left the Congress following differences with the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru

In a tweet, Modi said, "Maulana Azad and Acharya Kripalani are remembered as exemplary stalwarts who made outstanding contributions to national progress. They devoted themselves towards empowering the lives of the poor and youth. I bow to them on their Jayanti. Their ideals continue to motivate us." PTI KR RC