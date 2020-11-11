Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:18 IST
Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon. The three Left parties -- Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- won an impressive 16 of the 29 seats they contested in the Bihar polls.

"The Left parties are of the opinion that there were certain clear irregularities during the last stages of the counting that need to be seriously addressed by the Election Commission. Along with other partners of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left parties will take up these matters with the Election Commission of India," the three parties said in a joint statement. Of the 16 seats, the CPI-ML (Liberation) won 12, while the CPI and the CPI(M) won two each.

The parties thanked the voters of Bihar for their support to the Mahagathbandhan. "This included the candidates of the Left parties, which contributed to the Mahagathbandhan putting up a spirited contest in the election against the ruling BJP-JD(U) and its government.

"The response of the youth and the people to the issues concerning people's livelihood and employment was heartening," the statement said. It also said the difference in the vote share of both the alliances was "very very small".

While the BJP-led alliance lost 12 per cent votes compared to what it had polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won only 43 seats, as compared to the 71 it had won in the last Assembly election, the statement said. "The CM's defection from the Mahagathbandhan to the BJP is, amongst other factors, rejected by a large section of the electorate.

"The BJP and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi raised the communal agenda to a very high pitch and sought to communally polarise the electorate. This was effectively met largely by the Mahagathbandhan's focus on the economic distress caused by the lockdown and the utter failure of the BJP and its allies in containing the pandemic and galloping unemployment," it said. The Left parties said their presence in the Bihar Assembly will be utilised to "advance the cause of the toiling people, raising crucial issues like jobs and on social/economic injustices".

"The struggles to achieve these objectives shall vigorously continue," the three parties said. A stellar performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U).

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BJP became elder brother by climbing up Nitish's ladder: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Wednesday that her party became the elder brother in the NDA alliance in Bihar only through the ladder of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She was speaking to reporters here a day after the BJP won more seat...

Widows of Vrindavan celebrate Diwali on banks of Yamuna

Nearly 50 elderly widows lit earthen lamps and offered prayers on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan here on Wednesday as they celebrated Diwali. Till last year, thousands of widows clad in white sarees came together to celebrate the fe...

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Bihar has chosen vikas raaj over goonda raaj, DBT raaj over loot raaj and LED over lantern J P Nadda to BJP workers....

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020