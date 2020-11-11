Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray govt would not last full term: Chandrakant Patil

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, formed after the Sena fell out with the BJP, will complete one year this month. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed that if there was an election now, 900 out of 1,000 people will say that they will vote for the saffron party.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:48 IST
Thackeray govt would not last full term: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that though his party did not mind sitting in opposition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state will not last for another four years. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, formed after the Sena fell out with the BJP, will complete one year this month.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed that if there was an election now, 900 out of 1,000 people will say that they will vote for the saffron party. To a question if the BJP will `resume' its efforts to form government in Maharashtra following favourable results of the Assembly polls in Bihar and by-polls elsewhere, Patil said it will not do anything to topple the government.

"We are ready to sit in opposition and work as the main opposition party for the next four years, but this government will not last for four years," he said. Considering the "atrocities against women" in Maharashtra, people want this government to go, he claimed.

"A girl was raped and murdered in Parola tehsil of Jalgaon district. The Hathras incident (in Uttar Pradesh) was unfortunate, but will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come and meet the victims' family here like they went to Hathras?" Patil asked. "We will not do anything against the Constitution.

Toppling this government is not our culture," the BJP leader said..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BJP became elder brother by climbing up Nitish's ladder: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Wednesday that her party became the elder brother in the NDA alliance in Bihar only through the ladder of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She was speaking to reporters here a day after the BJP won more seat...

Widows of Vrindavan celebrate Diwali on banks of Yamuna

Nearly 50 elderly widows lit earthen lamps and offered prayers on the banks of river Yamuna in Vrindavan here on Wednesday as they celebrated Diwali. Till last year, thousands of widows clad in white sarees came together to celebrate the fe...

Bihar has chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern: J P Nadda to BJP workers.

Bihar has chosen vikas raaj over goonda raaj, DBT raaj over loot raaj and LED over lantern J P Nadda to BJP workers....

Modi condoles death of Bahrain's PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bahrains prince and the kingdoms Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.&#160; My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020