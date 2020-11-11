Chouhan calls on Governor after assembly bypoll results

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called on Governor Anandiben Patel here in the backdrop of the ruling BJP winning 19 assembly seats in crucial by-elections. After winning 19 seats, out of the 28 assembly constituencies, where bypolls were held on November 3, the BJP's tally has increased to 126, giving it a comfortable majority in the 230-member House.

The opposition Congress bagged nine seats, taking its number of MLAs to 96. The chief minister called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here to exchange Deepawali greetings, an official statement said.

However, the meeting assumed significance in the wake of bypoll results and five vacancies existing in the state cabinet. The vacancies have been created due to resignation of two ministers - Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput - (they did not get elected to assembly within 6 months of assuming office) - and defeat of three cabinet members - Imarti Devi, Adal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotia - in the bypolls.

Patel is the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and holds the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. She later left for Lucknow. In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, had resigned from the party and the Assembly membership. Scindia and the rebel Congess MLAs later joined the BJP.

The resignation of Congress MLAs led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and cleared the way for the BJP to come to power after 15 months. Three more Congress MLAs resigned later and joined the BJP, while three assembly seats fell vacant due to death of sitting MLAs.