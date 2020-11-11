Left Menu
Biswajit Daimary resigns as BPF working president, to join BJP

The BPF is a partner of the BJP-led alliance government in Assam. Daimary, a Rajya Sabha member said, he is resigning from the post of working president of the party with immediate effect.

Biswajit Daimary, founding member of the Bodoland Peoples' Front, on Wednesday resigned as the working president of the BPF, and said he will join the BJP. Daimary announced at a press conference that he will be resigning from the primary membership of the BPF, a BJP ally, as the party does not have "any plans to uplift" people.

This comes before the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) where the BPF and the BJP will lock horns. The polls are likely to be held in December.

"I will campaign for the BJP in the coming BTC polls," he added. The BPF is a partner of the BJP-led alliance government in Assam.

Daimary, a Rajya Sabha member said, he is resigning from the post of working president of the party with immediate effect. "Having been member of the BPF from the date of the party's inception, it is now time for me to move on. I am resigning as 'working president' of BPF as on date of this letter as you well know that this is a path that has been drawing near over the last three months," he said in the resignation letter addressed to party chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The MP said that he is unable to serve the people of the state and country any more by being in the BPF and he will also resign from the Rajya Sabha in the coming days. Since he is a parliamentarian, he will go though the rules of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and resign from the primary membership of the BPF "after some time", Daimary said.

Daimary said that he will join the BJP soon after resigning from the primary membership of the BPF. When asked about his relation with Mohilary, the three-time Rajya Sabha MP said, "In recent times, some differences have cropped up between us due to some actions.

The BPF does not have any plan to uplift the people of BTC. "To reflect and realise the aspiration of my people and workers, I believe it is best that I look ahead for a fresh start. The BPF can think without me from now on." The BJP and BPF are contesting separately in the BTC polls, likely to take place in December due to COVID-19 pandemic, and both the parties are levelling allegations against each other in the BTC region.

"After considering whatever is going on between the BPF and the BJP, there is no point of being in an alliance," Daimary said. The elections to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Subsequently, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi assumed administration of the council on expiry of its five- year term on April 27.

The BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BPF and AGP have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively. The ruling coalition also has the support of an Independent MLA..

