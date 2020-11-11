FACTBOX-U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states
Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three U.S. states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.
Here are some key tallies in the 2020 race for the White House, as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217
POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,320,380; Trump - 72,221,116 STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:
ARIZONA (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied GEORGIA (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied
NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied
