Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20. After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:43 IST
Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.
After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said. President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.
