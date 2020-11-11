Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader carries bullets in handbag, creates flutter in airport

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S Jayakumar created a flutter at the airport here on Wednesday after live bullets were found in his handbag as he was about to board a flight to Coimbatore. The bullets were detected when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel scanned his baggage this morning. He was immediately detained and later handed over to the Chennai airport police, airport sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:43 IST
Cong leader carries bullets in handbag, creates flutter in airport

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S Jayakumar created a flutter at the airport here on Wednesday after live bullets were found in his handbag as he was about to board a flight to Coimbatore. The bullets were detected when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel scanned his baggage this morning.

He was immediately detained and later handed over to the Chennai airport police, airport sources said. On being questioned by police, the Congress leader said the bullets belonged to him and his wife as they had licensed firearms.

Police said Jayakumar was let off in the evening after he produced documentary evidence pertaining to the licenses of the firearms that he and his wife possessed, besides an apology letter. Thereafter, he boarded a flight to Coimbatore.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020