Ex-BJP MP seeks probe in alleged land deals in Raigad district

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday sought a probe into what he claimed were land deals between the families of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Anvay Naik, an interior designer who committed suicide in 2018. Dismissing Somaiya's claim, Shiv Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab said the former Mumbai MP was trying to divert attention by making baseless claims.

Somaiya told reporters that documents of the land deal in Raigad district were available on Maharashtra Government's website of land records and also show Naik family's land deals with Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar's family. He said he has written to Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary seeking a probe in the matter. Waikar said his wife and Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Uddhav Thackeray, had purchased 9.5 acre land in partnership in 2014. "There is nothing wrong in buying land from a person who is willing to sell and there is no illegality involved," he said.

Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead at their house in Alibaug in May 2018. Police said that in a purported suicide note, Anvay Naik had said he was ending his life as he was not paid dues of Rs 5.40 crore by TV journalist Arnab Goswami and two others. Somaiya said people are wondering if there is a link between Goswami's arrest in the suicide case and the land deals.