FACTBOX-U.S. presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states
Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday.Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:43 IST
Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217 POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,558,792; Trump - 72,349,982
STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED: ARIZONA (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.1% with 99% estimated vote tallied
GEORGIA (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied
