Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

"While there were winners and losers, the democracy that we have continued to enjoy throughout the life of this great young nation, is by far the greatest winner today," Patrick Faber, leader of Barrow's conservative United Democratic Party (UDP), said in an overnight concession speech posted on Facebook. Barrow, who is stepping down, ran Belize for more than a dozen years.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:37 IST
Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

Belize voters have elected opposition leader Johnny Briceno to replace longtime Prime Minister Dean Barrow in a general election on Wednesday after the ruling party conceded defeat in the small Central American nation. "While there were winners and losers, the democracy that we have continued to enjoy throughout the life of this great young nation, is by far the greatest winner today," Patrick Faber, leader of Barrow's conservative United Democratic Party (UDP), said in an overnight concession speech posted on Facebook.

Barrow, who is stepping down, ran Belize for more than a dozen years. Briceno, a former deputy prime minister, is the leader of the center-left People's United Party (PUP). The election came at a time of widespread discontent over the state of Belize's economy, which was in the doldrums long before measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus decimated tourism, the main driver of prosperity.

"The issues that drive me to vote are the economy, the integrity of our government institutions, and a long-term plan for the country's development," said Jose Alpuche, 40, an attorney.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Seven peacekeepers, including five Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing seven members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said.Those killed were five Amer...

Charges of irregularities in counting of votes in Bihar: CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

Against the backdrop of allegations by the opposition of irregularities in the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora on Thursday said while the Election Commission does not react to comme...

Iran says it captured Arab separatist group leader suspected of military parade attack

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 in the Khuzestan province that killed dozens of people, Iranian state TV reported on Thursd...

Nigeria expects more Benin Bronze returns as soon as next year

Nigeria expects to get more of its plundered Benin Bronzes back from Western museums and collectors as early as next year as global Black Lives Matter protests spur repatriation campaigns, a senior official said.Godwin Obaseki, governor of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020